Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, here's why

Rushabh Dhruv April 01 2019, 10.29 am April 01 2019, 10.29 am

After a long wait, fantasy drama Game Of Thrones will soon be back to our screens. With an aim to keep the fans hooked, the makers have already released two gripping teasers along with a nail-biting trailer which has taken our anticipation to a different level. In addition to that, the run times of all the episodes of Season 8 had been revealed by Peter Dinklage's fan page, making it more difficult for us to keep calm. With the premiere date of April 14th now nearing, quite a few theories revolving around the finale too are making it to the headlines. But amid all the assumptions and hoopla around the fictional show, recently Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) spilt beans on how she was jealous of her co-star Maisie Williams, who plays her on-screen sister Arya Stark on the show.

Turner spoke about how she was jealous of Maisie as her character was not badass like Williams' and did not have much scope. In an interview with Rolling Stones, Sophie said, "In the beginning, I was jealous of Maisie." She further said, "Because she got to do all these sword fights and be the badass. I was like, ‘I know my character is very powerful'. Sansa adapts better than Arya. If Arya was in Sansa’s situation at the beginning, she would have had her head cut off. And if Sansa had been in Arya’s position, Sansa would have been bullied to death…"

Elaborating further, she said, "It was really frustrating how slow it was, but it just makes it all the more satisfying. I’m happy she’s only just coming into her power now." Looks like it all started with a bitter feeling from Sophie's part, but now she and Maisie are BFF. The two recently also got featured on Rolling Stone's mag's cover page.

Also, this is not the first time Sophie has spoken something with regards to Game of Thrones. Earlier she revealed how shocked she was to witness the negativity on social media after she leaked the finale to her close buddies. "I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of Game of Thrones,' The truth is I’ve only told two people. It’s not that many. To be honest, I don’t read many of the mentions on Twitter because there’s normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I’m not surprised," Turner told Entertainment Weekly.