Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has given fans their first glimpse at her wedding band after sharing an Instagram story while on honeymoon. , In the video that has gone viral, the 23-year-old’s diamond-encrusted wedding band is seen sitting snuggly alongside her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. The star is currently on honeymoon with new husband Joe Jonas after the pair said ‘I do’ for the second time in an intimate ceremony. The pair first legally married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel ceremony two months ago, complete with Elvis impersonator.

At their second wedding, guests included Sophie's Game Of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams as well as Jonas' brothers and bandmates Kevin and Nick. Both Sophie and Joe took to social media to shared the joyous moment that they walked down the aisle after saying "I do" for a second time. The new husband and wife both posted the same picture on their Instagram feeds with the same caption, “Mr and Mrs Jonas”.

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jul 3, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT