Rushabh Dhruv June 08 2019, 7.48 pm June 08 2019, 7.48 pm

Hollywood superhero film, X-Men Dark Pheonix which stars Sophie Turner as the prominent face, is in trouble. The movie which made it to the theatres on June 7, 2019, garnered mixed reviews, yet was a hit with fans. Not just this, although the film was criticised by movie pundits, it still minted 60 million dollars from over 3000 theatres in its opening weekend. However, this film has been hit by piracy. Going by the latest report, notorious torrent website Tamilrockers has leaked the film online and obviously, it is a news for the makers.

This breaking news comes right after Tamilrockers recently leaked Salman Khan's Bharat. Previously, Avengers: Endgame was leaked a day before the official release date in India. Many filmmakers have complained about the site to the authorities, however, action from courts and law enforcement have failed to stop whoever’s behind this online menace. Just last week, films such as India’s Most Wanted and Devi 2 were also uploaded to Tamilrockers. This is a serious threat to the showbiz world as a lot goes into making a film.

Actor Sophie Turner had expressed that she was quite nervous to essay the role of Jean Grey in X-Men Dark Phoenix. "I was quite nervous. I mean, in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' I didn't really have a crazy amount to work with. I had a little bit of the character. And so, I wasn't prepared when (director) Simon Kinberg told me. But I read the script and it was a delicious five-course meal for an actor," Turner said in a statement.