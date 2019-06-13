Rushabh Dhruv June 13 2019, 4.13 pm June 13 2019, 4.13 pm

British actor Sophie Turner stunned one and all as the new Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse back in 2016 and just a few days back she also wowed fans with her acting prowess in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Turner, who rose to fame for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones is currently having a ball of a time with her girl gang. Sophie along with her close buddies and bridesmaids, including BFF Maisie Williams, are in Spain for Turner's bachelorette.

Sophie, who got hitched with her longtime boyfriend Joe Jonas in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in May, is now prepping for another wedding ceremony in France. However, as they say, why should boys have all the fun? And so before the proper wedding, the Turner is living her life to the fullest. The GoT babe is having a gala time enjoying her bachelorette party with her babe squad in Benidorm, where she has rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, reports E! News.

Have a look at a few pictures from the bachelorette below:

View this post on Instagram When in Benidorm A post shared by Blair Noel Croce (@blairnoel) on Jun 12, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

Going by the photos all we can say is Sophie's bachelorette party is colourful, has lots of wigs and some sexy friends alongside the bride-to-be.

View this post on Instagram Some things never change A post shared by Blair Noel Croce (@blairnoel) on Jun 12, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Ryanair looking good these days A post shared by Nadia Parkes (@nadia.parkes) on Jun 10, 2019 at 6:16am PDT

However, much to our surprise, PeeCee missed the party. For Priyanka's bachelorette party, Sophie was present back in November 2018.