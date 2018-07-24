Spice Girls reunion is happening, CONFIRMS Mel B aka Scary Spice

Here’s what is going to please the ones waiting for the reunion of the pop group, Spice Girls, with bated breath. Scary Spice aka Mel B, has finally confirmed the reunion of the pop group. The 43-year-old singer recently announced that the hit group will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Spice World tour with a reunion, which will kick off this year.

"We are getting back together, for sure. We're sisters at the end of the day, what we went through was quite an amazing and had a brilliant journey," she said during Loose Women's interview on ITV.

She continued saying that the reunion will go on until next year and possibly the year after that too.

Without revealing too many details on what the reunion would entail, she mentioned that there is one member of the girl group who has been holding up proceedings. “There’s one that’s being a bit difficult…but I’m hoping she’s going to get roped in!”

The members of the pop girl-group, , Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham gave many superhit songs like Wannabe, Spice up your life, and 2 Become 1 among others.