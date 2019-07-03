In Com Staff July 03 2019, 6.00 pm July 03 2019, 6.00 pm

Is Peter Parker ready to join the big leagues of the Avengers? Tom Holland returns as Parker in Spider-Man Far From Home, which continues in the journey of the iconic Marvel Comics character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel sees Peter have his European summer vacation with Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) interrupted by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) who needs Spidey's help in stopping the powerful Elementals, with help from a hero from a parallel universe, Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal).

But are these the only dangers from the comics to appear in the film? According to rumours prior to the film's release, Far From Home's end credits scenes were going to set up a future threat for Peter in the form of supervillain league, the Sinister Six. It was also heavily suggested that a suited baddie would be introduced, namely Norman Osborn aka the Green Goblin, with the character to have a huge effect on the MCU going ahead. However, we can confirm that no such team nor Osborn appears in the final film in any capacity.