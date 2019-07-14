Mirror July 14 2019, 6.13 pm July 14 2019, 6.13 pm

Did Marvel just hint at one of his upcoming movies? Following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans have been analyzing the sequel film for clues to where the Marvel Cinematic Universe will go next. The film followed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he travelled on an ill-fated trip to Europe with his classmates, including burgeoning love interest MJ (Zendaya).

However, fans have noticed that while on the plane flight to Venice, the in-flight entertainment included a fun easter-egg that may hint at a future film. The list included films on 'The Snap', 'Hunting Hydra', and 'Finding Wakanda'. However, one of the films was shown to be called Nova, with MCU character Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) featured on the cover.

While just appearing like an astrophysics documentary and reference to Selvig, it could be a hint at there being an MCU film centred on the Marvel Comics superhero Nova. In the comics, Nova is a human from Earth named Richard Rider who is bequeathed the uniform and powers of a dying member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, Rhomann Dey. Dey appeared as a character in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, played by John C. Reilly.