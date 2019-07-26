Antara Kashyap July 26 2019, 11.16 pm July 26 2019, 11.16 pm

Spider-Man Far From Home released in India on July 4, 2019, and has been doing great at the box office ever since. In fact, the film has entered the 100 crore club making it the first-ever Spider-Man film to cross the landmark. The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. The film picked up immediately after Avengers: Endgame and showed Spider-Man dealing with the loss of his father-figure Iron Man. The film was also the last film in Marvel's phase 3: The Infinity Saga.

The film has reportedly made more than 1 billion dollars globally, making the biggest grossing film of the Spider-Man franchise. The film's popularity comes from the fact that it promised to give an answer about what the future held for the original avengers. The character of Spider-Man was first introduced in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. The first independent Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Homecoming saw Tom Holland up against Michael Keaton who played a trader gone rogue. The second installment of the series saw Peter Parker fighting a bigger and more dangerous nemesis.

The film has also created a huge uproar due to its very shocking post-credit scenes, which tease that there is more left for Spider-Man to face. Marvel has also announced a slew of projects at San Diego Comic-Con for Marvel's Phase 4. The major ones include the Black Widow film and Thor: Love and Thunder. We will also get a new film The Eternals that will feature Angelina Jolie and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The makers have also announced a few new series where the older Avengers will reprise their roles like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will feature Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky Barnes and Anthony Mackie who plays Sam Wilson. WandaVision is another series that will have Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Benedict Cumberbatch will also be returning as the super wizard in the second installment of his film called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.