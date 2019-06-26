Soheib Ahsan June 26 2019, 8.39 pm June 26 2019, 8.39 pm

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had been building up to their Phase 3 ever since the franchise began in 2008. Fans believed that Phase 3 ended with the 3rd Avengers film, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home would be the beginning of a new era for the MCU. However, all this has been speculated wrongly according to studio head Kevin Feige. In a recent interview, he revealed that Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the final film of Phase 3 and will be the film that wraps up the decade long Infinity Saga.

In the interview, Feige stated that while planning and working on Endgame, he realised that Spider-Man: Far From Home would have to be the true end of Phase 3. This would be so that the film would explore relationships and the effect on them after the loss of Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Apart from Tom Holland's Peter Parker, the film will also show Happy Hogan trying to move on after his friend’s death. Nicholas Fury, played by Samuel Jackson, will also be a part of the film. His character will be more focused on urging and encouraging Spider-Man to move out of the shadows of his mentor and consider filling the void left by him as mentioned in the trailers.

For this reason, Kevin Feige referred to Endgame and Far From Home as two pieces of the same story. This claim by the studio head has got fans hoping that we might get to see a cameo of Robert Downey Jr in the film appearing in a flashback or a dream sequence but with the end of Robert Downey’s contract with Avengers: Endgame, this may be very unlikely. On the other hand, if it does happen, Peter Parker will not be the only one crying.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Samuel Jackson. Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau will be playing the central characters of the film. The film will be releasing on July 2 this year.