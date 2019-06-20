In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.39 pm June 20 2019, 8.39 pm

Spider-Man: Far From Home is almost in cinemas and not only will act as a sequel to the hit Spider-Man: Homecoming but also deliver the new status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the traumatic events of Avengers Endgame.Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is coping with a world without his mentor Iron Man/Tony Stark and decides to pursue a better work/life balance by getting away on a European trip with his friends, including MJ (Zendaya).

However, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) wants Peter's help to deal with a threat from another dimension: the Elementals. With aid from inter-dimensional interloper Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), can Peter step up to be a leading hero of the MCU? Either way, the first reactions to the film are now in from critics and here are what they are saying...and it's positive.

Spider-Man Far From Home first reactions

ComicBook.com writer Brandon Davis tweeted, "Spider-Man Far From Home is an absolute home run. It's SO much fun. It's huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!! I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again."

Sean O'Connell of Cinema Blend tweeted, "Ok friends. Spider-Man Far From Home is jaw-dropping. First half is a lot of fun, coasting on the good vibes of the HOMECOMING cast. But that second half is EXTRAORDINARY, delivering the BEST Spidey action ever. Most SHOCKING ending in a Spider-Man movie ever. Fans will flip out!"

Angie J. Han of Mashable tweeted, "Spider-Man Far From Home is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. Also: Jake G = perfect casting.

Eric Walkuski of ArrowintheHead.com tweeted, "Spider-Man Far From Home is a very worthy follow-up to the phenomenal Homecoming. Tom Holland proves (once again) that he's the definitive Peter Parker, and his chemistry with Zendaya is legitimately sweet and engaging."

While Crystal Bell of MTV News tweeted, "SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME is so good. So heartfelt. So action-packed. So genuinely shocking in a surprising number of ways. If Tom Holland is the future of the MCU then its in good hands."

