Antara Kashyap June 25 2019, 6.30 pm June 25 2019, 6.30 pm

The last film of the Marvel Infinity saga, Spider-Man: Far From Home is now releasing in India on a brand new date! It will release on July 4, 2019, instead of July 5. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. This film will begin in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and tease the new Marvel Phase 4 films. The film stars Tom Holland who reprises his role as Peter Parker. It follows the story of Parker going on vacation to Europe and trouble following him there.

In a statement, Vivek Krishnani, the Managing Director of Sony Pictures Entertainment India said, "Spider-Man is the most loved Superhero in India! And with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have decided to release it a day prior on Thursday, 4th July.” Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about this occurrence. He also announced that the advance booking for the film will open from Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Check out his tweet below:

The film, for the very first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings in the concept of Multiverse that existed in the comics. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Mysterio, who is from another dimension and is trying to save the world from the damaged caused by Tony Stark's snap. Samuel L Jackson is back as Nick Fury and tries to train Spider-Man as the next Iron-Man. Spider-Man: Far From Home will show a grieving Peter Parker who lost his father figure Tony Stark. The film also stars Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, and Martin Starr in important roles.