Spider-Man Far From Home 'leak': Nick Fury twist, Mysterio secret revealed?

We thought Phase Three came to an end with a certain MCU release this month. Now it has been confirmed that the upcoming Avengers: Endgame is not the end of Phase Three and that this honour falls instead to Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans have speculated just when the sequel to Homecoming will take us.

The film will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) go on a trip around Europe with his friends - including love interest MJ (Zendaya) - before he is drafted in by MCU veteran Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to take down the threat of the Elementals. Now, a supposed leaker online - as reported via Reddit - have revealed apparent plot leaks in regards to the film, including a huge reveal in regards to Fury and also the true role of Mysterio in proceedings. As always with these types of leaks, take with a pinch of salt.

Warning: Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home

The user reports the leak on Reddit by beginning with the detail that Spider-Man Far From Home "does take place after endgame like a day after". The apparent leak reveals that while Mysterio begins as an ally, he keeps to his comic book villainy, "betrays" Peter and reveals that he "is/was a villain that created the elementals not for fame but for money".

The Elementals have been sold as the chief threat of the film, but it looks like Mysterio is behind everything. They state that "Peter gets suspicious and tells Fury about Mysterio acting strange" and "Fury finds out Peter was right after doubting him and thinking he was being paranoid." This culminates in Mysterio being "fired" and he "wants revenge on Peter. He tries to get Vulture out of jail but says he’s done with the criminal life and doesn’t want more jail time. Scorpion is seen overhearing that and tells Mysterio he wants in."

Fans will remember that Scorpion/Mac Gargan appeared in Homecoming in scenes with Michael Keaton as Vulture. The pair apparently go on to "attack Peter while he’s on a date with MJ at a carnival", but "Fury tells him that he’ll handle it and not to do anything else like Stark tells him in Homecoming about Vulture." Peter seems to obey this and "spends more time with MJ and doesn’t worry about it and kind of pushes off on being Spiderman."

Events don't work out, of course, as "once again Peter is attacked and he suits up to fight Mysterio and Scorpio", meanwhile, "MJ stays at the fight looking for Peter while Peter is fighting with Scorpio." It is here that a major plot twist occurs, according to the leaker.

"While Mysterio is fighting with Peter Scorpion tries to take MJ Hostage and MJ fights back (plot twist here) she’s able to back him off and after she gets away she uses a shield watch and calls Fury dad and tells him to get down here."

So MJ is Fury's daughter?!

The supposed leaker explains: "Yes MJ is Fury’s daughter. Makes sense after re-watching HC because she did kind of stalk Peter and know everything about him." Peter saves the day, however, but as always there is a hint of trouble to come.

"Peter stops scorpion and Mysterio and has them Webbed up. As they are being handcuffed by Shield agents Scorpio tells them that they’ll be back and he just made a lot more enemies that Peter doesn’t even know about."

Post-credits teaser to follow?

As always, take this with a pinch of salt, it could be just believable fan fiction. Would the MCU really make MJ the daughter of Nick Fury? Especially after Liz (Laura Harrier) was revealed as the daughter of Vulture in Homecoming? Either way, we must wait for the summer to find out!