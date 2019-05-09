Spider-Man Far From Home: Mysterio meets Peter Parker in brand new clip

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 11.32 am May 09 2019, 11.32 am

Spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame.

As if the latest trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home didn't spoil us enough with revelations about where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading next and revealed how Peter is struggling following the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, we now have a new clip to whet our appetites. The new clip shows a scene where Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) introduces Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), who Peter recognizes as Mysterio. "I saw what you did on the tower, we could use someone like you on my world," says Beck. To Peter's surprise, Fury reveals that Beck "is from Earth, just not ours." Beck then explains, "There are multiple realities, Peter. This is Earth dimension 616, I'm from Earth 833. We share identical physical constants, level four symmetry."

Peter then reveals his amazement at this apparent confirmation of a multiverse, which he believed was only theoretical. The film will see Peter team up with Beck to take on a threat from Mysterio's world known as the Elementals. However, some fans have posited that they think the multiverse revelations and the Elementals threat are just smokescreen and not true at all.

The film also stars Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones, Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May Parker. This Spidey outing will be the last of MCU Phase 3 before Phase 4 begins in earnest next year - and there's quite a lot to expect.