The wait for more Spidey is almost over. The much-anticipated Spider-Man Far From Home is almost in cinemas and following some early positive first reactions, reviews are now dropping as critics have their say on the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. The new film sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) travel to Europe with MJ (Zendaya) and his friends, but he is quickly drafted in to help Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) take on a dangerous threat from another dimension: The Elementals. Will Spidey prove himself worthy as Iron Man's successor? While we wait to see the much-hyped movie, here is what critics are saying about the new sequel.

Spider-Man Far From Home review round-up

Daily Mirror

Our very own Chris Hunneysett gave a very positive review for the Spidey sequel."You won't believe what you're seeing in this comic book action adventure as Spider-man hits the high spots in a deliciously deceptive head-spinning romp. A direct sequel to blockbuster smash, Avengers: Endgame, this is a mischievous mix of sweet high school rom-com, fun teenage spy caper and exciting superhero CGI spectacular."

Empire

Ben Travis wrote positively about the film in his four-star review."Far From Home is a looser film than Homecoming, with pacing that occasionally slackens, and a compulsion to give every minor character time to shine. But it’s a light-footed summer blockbuster that faces Endgame’s monolithic legacy head-on, before leaving it behind to embark on its own globetrotting adventure. The MCU doesn’t need a new Iron Man yet — Far From Home proves it’s more than safe in the web-slinging hands of Spider-Man."

The Guardian

Peter Bradshaw delivered a much more mixed reception in his review."For all these exotic novelties, this is a very mainstream Marvel picture, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and directed by Jon Watts, culminating in the traditional CGI damage to tourist landmarks in the time-honoured final battle-spectacular. A new character has been perfunctorily added in the form of Mysterio (Gyllenhaal) and the film is certainly nowhere near the envelope-pushingly surreal ambition of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, from last year."

io9

Charles Pulliam-Moore gave a glowing reception in his review."With Into the Spider-Verse still fresh in everyone’s minds, Far From Home had its work cut out for it to create action sequences that convey the frenetic, adrenaline rush you associate with web-slinging. The film does a solid job of it, but the real visual standout moments all revolve around Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio."

Rotten Tomatoes

Over on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man Far From Home is currently sitting at 86% of reviews being rated as 'Fresh'. We are still waiting on the consensus but shall update you as soon as this changes.