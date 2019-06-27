Bollywood

Barack Obama and George Clooney suit up for a boat ride in Italy

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
Avengers EndgamehollywoodJake GyllenhaalMarvel Comics UniverseSpider-Man: Far From HomeSpider-Man: HomecomingTom HollandZendaya
nextStranger Things cast and Jimmy Fallon hang out and thrill at Madame Tussauds

within