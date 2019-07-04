Antara Kashyap July 04 2019, 10.23 pm July 04 2019, 10.23 pm

Even an early release could not save Spider-Man: Far From Home from the wrath of Tamilrockers. The site, which is notorious for leaking films within a day or two after being released, struck early this time, leaking Spider-Man before its July 4 release. The Tom Holland starrer created a lot of buzz because it was the immediate successor of the super famous Avengers: Endgame. The film is the last film of Marvel phase 3 and is supposed to provide the answers to the questions left behind by its predecessor. With the light of this incident, it will be interesting to see how the film will be affected at the box office.

This is not the only film that has been affected by piracy. Tamilrockers has had a notorious record of targetting every big Indian film, Article 15 is the most recent before Spider-Man that has opened with fairly good numbers at the box office. The film is the sequel to the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland's Spider-Man has been a part of a lot of 'Infinity Saga' movies, ever since his debut in Captain America: Civil War. This film will now continue from the demise of Iron Man and will deal with how Spider-Man deals with the loss of his father-figure.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, a superhero from another dimension. This film will be the first Marvel film to have toyed with the concept of a multiverse. Will Marvel Phase 4 brings in more inter-dimensional characters? We can only wait and watch.