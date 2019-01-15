Spider Man: Far From Home trailer boasts of deadly challenges

Marvel Studious just dropped the first trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home and it surely lives up to the expectation. Tom Holland plays the lead role, while Jake Gyllenhaal joins the franchise as Mysterio. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 7. Elaborating on the trailer, it begins with Spider-Man on a podium amidst camera flashes and fans. As the teaser progresses further, we see Spidey thinking of going on a trip to Europe where his only aim is to impress MJ. But the shocker comes, when he shuts the Spider suit inside the closet and is in no mood to take it along. BOOM! However, his trip does not go as planned, as it gets hijacked by Nick Fury who assigns him a task.

Moving at the end of the trailer, we get to see Jake finally as Mysterio as he fights a giant water monster. "You don’t want any part of this,” Jake utters emitting green lasers to kill the water villain. The trailer is intriguing and has the right amount of adrenaline packed. In case, you've missed it, watch the trailer here:

Sequel to the hit 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, the trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home packs quite a punch. For the unaware, this whole scenario takes place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, in which we saw Peter Parker and other superheroes getting destroyed by Thanos’ deadly attack.