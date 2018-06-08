Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s new trailer is simply beautiful

Spider-Man is no longer just about Peter Parker. A new trailer for the animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spinoff proves that point. Into the Verse introduces the audience to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who grows into his role as Spider-Man, as he is trained by an older Peter Parker. This will be the first time Spider-Man is played by an Afro-Latino. That’s not all, Into the Spider-Verse also features Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld).

Following the success of Spider-Man Homecoming, Sony was forced to find a way to make sure its next Spider-Man film stands out. The new trailer is beautiful with its Pixar-like animations and bright colours. The combination of Spider-Verse, Spider-Gwen and Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) will get together to take on the Prowler (Mahershala Ali) and the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber).

For those uninitiated with the universe of the comic books, the trailer adds a bit of context. Morales’ voiceover reveals that the film takes place in ‘another universe that looks and sounds like yours— but it’s not.’ This essentially means that you should not be expecting to see Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man crawling away to glory in the film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14th.