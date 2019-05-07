Spiderman Far From Home teased multiverses, could Iron Man and Black Widow return?

Debanu Das May 07 2019, 11.51 pm May 07 2019, 11.51 pm

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home released on April 6 and it instantly got fans talking. While people were happy about the trailer, many were intrigued by the possibility of the existence of a multiverse. While the trailer doesn’t confirm the existence, the mere mention of it made fans wonder if Marvel is working on something like that. A multiverse opens up a world of new possibilities, one which may even have Tony Stark and Natasha Romanov alive.

Thanos’ snap did more than just erase people from existence, it opened up a portal in the world. The result is mindboggling. Avengers: Endgame left off with several alternate timelines and that could be what shapes up Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A multiverse opens up the possibilities of parallel timelines and universes where the Earth exists, along with the same characters, but with different events going on.

Spidey teases a multiverse!

Keeping that in mind, we can say that Marvel now has the ability to bring back heroes who were killed. Tony Stark and Natasha Romanov are fan favourites and there are many who want to see them again. Tony may have died saving the world, but fans are shattered in 3000 pieces after his death. Natasha’s death hit people hard. BTW, there’s a Black Widow film that is scheduled to release in 2020 and it stars Scarlett Johansson, so anything is possible.

Avengers: Endgame mended hearts, but broke some more

However, here’s something we must keep in mind. During a live Q&A session with Comicbook.com, Avengers director Joe Russo was asked about the fate of the characters who lost their lives fighting – and not as a result of the snap. Tony Stark died after using the Infinity Gauntlet, and Russo said that there’s no way that he’ll return any time soon. “Tony’s dead, you know?" Russo said. "That’s it for Robert. He’s done.” Sounds a lot like Robert Downey Jr is done. A report on Screen Rant said that RDJ will be retiring from the franchise as his contract ends.

Now that the multiverse theory is rife, it is possible that Iron Man and Black Widow are alive in a different universe. Even if RDJ leaves MCU, Iron Man could be played by someone else. It might take some time, but the 3000 pieces of our hearts may fix themselves if that happens.