Spiderman Far From Home Trailer: Peter Parker swings into life after Avengers Endgame

Debanu Das May 06 2019, 9.44 pm May 06 2019, 9.44 pm

We’re barely getting over the hangover of Avengers: Endgame and now we have a trailer of Spiderman: Far From Home. The friendly, neighbourhood wall-crawler is back and he’s got a lot on his plate. The story takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame and naturally contains a LOT of spoilers. Trust us when we say this: If you haven’t watched Avengers: Endgame, you might want to stay away from this trailer. Even Tom Holland warns you.

It was long thought that Marvel would conclude Phase 3 of the cinematic universe with the release of Endgame. However, the brass at the studio confirmed that Spider-man: Far From Home will be a part of Phase 3. The first trailer had Peter Parker heading off to Europe on a class trip as Nick Fury recruits him for a mission. The new one has Peter Parker back from the dead, a result of the Avengers undoing Thanos’ snap.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man! Does whatever a spider can!

Peter takes some time to come to terms with Tony Stark’s death and once he does (assuming that he does) the young Parker gets heroic all over town. He has, however, turned out to be a cocky fellow, a trait that he possibly inherited from Stark himself. The world is moving on after being resurrected by the Avengers. Peter and his classmates are also picking up their lives – going to school, hanging out etc.

The three-minute trailer shows that there’s a new bad guy in town and it is up to our new brat of a hero to save the day. The likes of Thor and Captain Marvel are absent and Fury has to train Spider-man to accept responsibilities and all the jazz that comes with being a hero. Spidey is introduced to Quentin Beck, a dude from another universe. “Beck is from Earth. Just not ours. The snap tore a hole in our dimension,” Fury tells Peter. FYI, Beck is the guy who becomes Mysterio.

Spider-man: Far From Home looks to be more like a film that ushers in a new hero, one who can possibly pick up the torch from Iron Man. It is also about how people moved on after being erased into oblivion. The film is set to hit your friendly neighbourhood theatre on July 2.