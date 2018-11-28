SpongeBob SquarePants maker Stephen Hillenburg passes away at 57

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon’s longest-running cartoon show - SpongeBob SquarePants, passed away this Monday due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Stephen was 57-years-old and had confessed about his ALS diagnosis, last year.

A Nickelodeon spokesperson, in a statement, confirmed his death, saying, “We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS. He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humour and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

SpongeBob SquarePants, first made its way to our television screens on May 1, 1999, with around 250 of its episodes having aired and managed to appeal viewers across all ages, worldwide. From starting his journey as an animator to eventually inventing a world-renowned cartoon series known as SpongeBob SquarePants, Hillenburg has left a legacy of his own. Rest in peace, Stephen Hillenburg.