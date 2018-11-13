image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Stan Lee: Marvel Superheroes mourn death of the father of their Universe

Hollywood

Stan Lee: Marvel Superheroes mourn death of the father of their Universe

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 13 2018, 9.20 am
back
Chris EvansEntertainmenthollywoodIron ManRobert Downey Jr.Spider-manStan LeeThe HulkTom Holland
nextPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Is this what the bride and groom will be wearing?
ALSO READ

Stan Lee: The comic book legend who changed our universe

Black Panther surpasses Frozen, becomes highest grossing solo superhero film ever

Mark Ruffalo makes his final exit from the 'Avengers: Infinity War' set