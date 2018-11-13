Stan Lee: Marvel Superheroes mourn death of the father of their Universe

Stan Lee, the creator of the fabulous Marvel Universe has bid adieu to the actual world. The man who gave us superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Wasp, Mighty Thor and more, breathed his last at the age of 95. A legend in every sense, he was a true superhero. His greatest superpower? His imagination. Stan was the writer, editor and publisher of Marvel comics which later got its celluloid version in films like Captain America, X-Men, Avenger series and more. His death has created a void in Hollywood that can never be fulfilled.
The stars who played characters created by Stan Lee like Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man, Chris Evans aka Captain America, Tom Holland aka Spider-Man, Zoe Saldana aka Gamora and many others took to their respective social media handles to mourn his death.
I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark
How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan
Stan Lee, who started his career in 1939, was a favourite among fans and we are lucky enough that we will get to see him in Avengers 4 one last time. Reports suggest that he had already shot for his cameo in Avengers 4 that will make it to the theatres next year.
May his soul rest in peace.