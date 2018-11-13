Stan Lee: Marvel Superheroes mourn death of the father of their Universe

Stan Lee, the creator of the fabulous Marvel Universe has bid adieu to the actual world. The man who gave us superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Wasp, Mighty Thor and more, breathed his last at the age of 95. A legend in every sense, he was a true superhero. His greatest superpower? His imagination. Stan was the writer, editor and publisher of Marvel comics which later got its celluloid version in films like Captain America, X-Men, Avenger series and more. His death has created a void in Hollywood that can never be fulfilled.

The stars who played characters created by Stan Lee like Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man, Chris Evans aka Captain America, Tom Holland aka Spider-Man, Zoe Saldana aka Gamora and many others took to their respective social media handles to mourn his death.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created. 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚 #ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp . #liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/SQMlGvrCv5 — Hugh.M. Jackman (@HughMJackman2) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee, who started his career in 1939, was a favourite among fans and we are lucky enough that we will get to see him in Avengers 4 one last time. Reports suggest that he had already shot for his cameo in Avengers 4 that will make it to the theatres next year.

May his soul rest in peace.