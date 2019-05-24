Star Trek: Picard teaser: Sir Patrick Stewart returns to screens as Jean-Luc Picard

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 12.48 pm May 24 2019, 12.48 pm

CBS All Access has given fans a first look at Star Trek: Picard - the new series that will see Sir Patrick Stewart return to screens in the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard. Starting out with a voice-over, the minute-long teaser trailer begins with a woman describing how Picard "commanded the greatest rescue armada in history," until some aftermath of that event led Picard to leave Starfleet behind.

All the while, images of a sweeping vineyard play, and a case of Chateau Picard wine comes into the foreground before a noticeably older Picard appears on the screen -- then, the trailer cuts. Largely shrouded in mystery, little has been leaked about the plot of the series to date, other than that the show will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard's life -- the tale coming to audiences many years after Stewart played Picard for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation in addition to appearing in four Star Trek films.

What is known is that Star Trek: Picard is coming soon, and that it will eventually stream on CBS All Access in the US, Crave in Canada and Amazon Prime Video elsewhere; starring Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, in addition to Stewart (via Variety).