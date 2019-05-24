  3. Hollywood
CBS drops fresh teaser trailer for ‘Star Trek: Picard' series

Hollywood

Star Trek: Picard teaser: Sir Patrick Stewart returns to screens as Jean-Luc Picard

The first look of Star Trek: Picard has been dropped which will see Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard.

back
Alison PillAmazon Prime VideoEvan EvagoraHarry TreadawayIsa BrionesMichelle HurdSantiago CabreraSir Patrick StewartStar TrekStar Trek: PicardStar Trek: The Next Generation
nextWill Smith and DJ Khaled team up in rap-heavy remake of 'Friend Like Me'

within