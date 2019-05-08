Star Wars confirmed to return with fourth trilogy in 2022

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 11.27 am May 08 2019, 11.27 am

Disney bosses have confirmed Star Wars will return with the fourth trilogy in 2022. Fans had been wondering whether the next movie in the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker, would spell the end of the revamped sci-fi series. However, the wait is over as the movie bosses have revealed there will be another trilogy heading to cinemas. The next set of movies will be released every other December, starting in 2022. Star Wars fans will have to wait three years between the end of this trilogy and the new one starting. However, today's announcement means the franchise will keep going until at least 2026.

A statement from Disney explained, "With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bringing the original Skywalker Saga to its conclusion, three new as-yet-untitled Star Wars films will release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2022." The news came as Disney chiefs confirmed a raft of new projects including the long-delayed Avatar sequels. The next film in James Cameron's franchise will be released in 2021 - 12 years after the original. It will be followed by a third Avatar film in 2023 and a fourth in 2027. The plan is to release their films on alternate years to the Star Wars films.

The statement added, "Four forthcoming Avatar films, expanding the vibrant world of Pandora, will release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2021."

Disney boss Cathleen Taff added, "With a strong summer already in place, we are eager to carry that momentum forward over the coming years thanks to a creative wellspring of bold and imaginative stories coming from our world-class studios – including several new chapters of two revered franchises, Avatar and Star Wars.”