Star Wars: Episode IX will feature Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

It was recently reported that director JJ Abrams has selected Keri Russell for the next Star Wars film. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Dee Williams is getting a role in Episode IX. Need a refresher? Williams played the role of Lando Calrissian, a friend of Han Solo.

This will be Williams’ first Star Wars film in 35 years. He had last worked for the franchise with Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. His first appearance was on Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, where he played the role of Solo’s old friend.

When Williams gets back to playing Lando, he might have to face a few challenges. For a start, Lando’s best buddy, Han Solo is dead, Luke Skywalker too is gone. Princess Leia had escaped the events of The Last Jedi but following Carrie Fisher’s death, it has been speculated that Lucasfilm plans to find a way to kill Leia.

Though Williams hasn’t played the role of any Star Wars character for a while, he did voice Lando’s animated character for cartoons and video games. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lando did make a comeback, but the character was played by Donald Glover, perhaps to give Lando a younger look.

Episode IX is being produced by Disney/Lucasfilm and is scheduled to release on December 20, 2019.