Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Rise of Skywalker

Almas Khateeb April 13 2019, 2.09 pm April 13 2019, 2.09 pm

The never-ending franchise, Star Wars' end is seemingly here. Now, it's been never-ending for a reason - the awesomeness of the franchise has been passed from generation to generation. Star Wars may have released the first film in 1977 but the seemingly last film is to be released in December 2019 - almost 40 years after. The teaser for this last film has been dropped online and what we see is a fearless Rey (Daisy Ridley) standing across a boundless desert with her lightsaber.

"We've passed on all we know," Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) voice states in the background. "One thousand generations live in you now." The teaser further goes on to show Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) engaging in a lightsaber battle with his epic saber. However, what will tug at your heartstrings (even if you've never been obsessed with Star Wars) is Rey hugging Leia (the late Carrie Fisher). Carrie Fisher passed away due to a cardiac arrest due to sleep apnea and atherosclerosis on 27th December 2016. Fisher appears in Star Wars Episode XI: The Rise of Skywalker through the use of unseen footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. A crashed Death Star also makes an appearance in the film and overlooking it are some Resistance fighters.

Director J.J. Abrams disclosed how he found Fischer's unreleased material and then wrote scenes around it. “The crazy thing is, emotionally, every day it hits me that she's not here, but it's surreal because we're working with her still ... Princess Leia lives in this film in a way that's mind-blowing to me." Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) had numerous critically acclaimed scenes with Carrie Fisher in the last two movies. Talking about closure over Fisher's sudden death, the actor says, “It’s so moving and heartbreaking at the same time because she should be here. I think that the film deals with it in a way that will allow everyone to feel like we can all both mourn together and feel some closure.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatres on 20th December 2019.