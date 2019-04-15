Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game releases November, trailer soars on YouTube

Afp April 15 2019, 8.44 pm April 15 2019, 8.44 pm

The first trailer for November game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order introduces the main character Cal Kestis, a salvage yard worker and trainee Jedi in hiding whose cover is blown after he discovers a powerful secret. The lead character of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis, might remind you of someone.

He's around the same age that Anakin Skywalker was in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones and, like Anakin, is a Padawan -- a Jedi in training -- at a critical juncture in his development. In addition, Cal is modelled on TV actor Cameron Monaghan, who played the Jokeresque Valeska twins in Batman origin series Gotham and Ian Gallagher in the US comedy-drama Shameless.

Fallen Order takes place in the aftermath of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, when the evil Chancellor Palpatine assumed power as the Emperor, issuing an order to execute Jedi that would not defect.

Having survived that purge and now in hiding as a scrapyard worker, Cal looks to bear a scar from that attack on his neck and the right side of his face. However, in saving his workmate from certain death, he looks to have revealed his Force powers to the Empire and is now being pursued by an inquisitor, the Second Sister, and her Purge Troopers. He's also discovered a Rebel Alliance secret, having uncovered a Rebellion ship, as a small astromech droid, similar in form to Anakin's R2-D2, lurks in the shadows.

There's decent scope for other Star Wars cameos too, beyond Anakin's incarnation as Darth Vader and his master the Emperor, with Jedi guru Yoda and Anakin's old mentor Obi-Wan still alive. There's also a glimpse of a Sarlacc, one of the enormous sand-dwelling mouth creatures from Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, when Cal's scrapyard partner falls to his doom.

In terms of gameplay, Cal can be seen wielding a lightsaber, using Force powers, and engaging in unarmed combat. At one point, he also runs along a wall in a manner similar to the nimble infantry of Titanfall, one of the previous games from Fallen Order studio Respawn, now more famous for February 2019 hit Apex Legends.

Meanwhile, an emphasis on cinematic tone and lightsaber combat could indicate the Uncharted, Tomb Raider and God of War sagas act as inspirations, with game director Stig Asmussen having worked on God of War, while promises of player-led exploration recall The Legend of Zelda. A gameplay reveal is expected in June during the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo.