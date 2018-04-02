Star Wars: New revelation shows classic opening graphics for Han Solo film

The release date for the next Star Wars film titled Solo: A Star Wars Story is fast approaching but fans still don’t know much about the film. However, director Ron Howard is teasing fans with pictures from the edit rooms and stills from the film. Reports also mention that Howard has promised fans with another trailer.

One image that generated a lot of buzz among fans is the one where a clip of the opening credits can be seen. It seems that the standalone film will also include opening graphics which are similar to the original one. From the picture, one can vaguely make out the text, “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…”

#Solo #SkywalkerRanch we are well into final sound mix. A little ahead of schedule and feelin’ good. Getting eager to share. pic.twitter.com/MqK8fBeia1 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 30, 2018

Previously, Howard had updated fans that the film’s score was completed, and that John Powell had composed and conducted the orchestra, with the popular John Williams assisting him. During Super Bowl, a teaser of a space battle between the Millennium Falcon and the Imperial fighters was released.

Though Solo: A Star Wars Story is supposed to release on May 25, it must be noted that production issues had surrounded the film. Fans wondered if it would be ready in time for the release. But big-budget films are often hit by such snags. Lucasfilm certainly won’t release it if it isn’t ready for public viewing.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be focusing on the story of Han Solo, originally played by Harrison Ford in episodes IV, V, VI and VII of the Star Wars franchise.