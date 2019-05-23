Star Wars Rise of Skywalker may mark the end of the Jedi, the Sith and lightsabers!

All is not okay in the galaxy far, far away! The upcoming film Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker could possibly release with the biggest change ever in the franchise. A rumour claims that the film is likely to get rid of the Sith, the Jedi and possibly even the lightsabers at some point! On a day when the force is strong with Narendra Modi's BJP and the Lok Sabha Election results are driving newsrooms insane, we could have done without this piece of information but it's hard to keep calm now.
The Vanity fair has these exclusive pics from the sets:
Chewbacca is back, but without Han Solo
View this post on Instagram
#StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker features at least one historic reunion: Billy Dee Williams’s iconic Lando Calrissian retakes the helm of the Millennium Falcon, joined by Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, BB-8, and newcomer droid D-O. “He’s a survivor,” Williams says of Calrissian. Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on
The Knights look tough, but is their aim better than the Stormtroopers?
View this post on Instagram
#StarWars fans have waited for the return of the Knights of Ren, the masked warriors first glimpsed in The Force Awakens. Now, V.F. can exclusively confirm they reappear in #TheRiseOfSkywalker to add an element of chaos to the war between the Resistance and the First Order. At the link in bio, read about what the Knights’ reintroduction could mean for Kylo Ren’s redemption. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on
The Sith and the Jedi are what make up the Star Wars universe. Without the Sith, there’d be no Darth Vader. Without Vader, there’d be no need for Yoda or the Jedi. This particular rumour was picked up by Gamesradar.com, and they reckon that the upcoming Star Wars film may not have lightsabers. We’ve seen the use of laser guns in Star Wars and while they are useful, the lightsabers are dope. A Jedi without his lightsaber is a lot like imagining Vader without his raspy voice, or Chewbacca and Haan Solo without the Millennium Falcon.
Watch out for new evil faces...
View this post on Instagram
🚨New #StarWars characters alert! 🚨 V.F. can exclusively reveal Keri Russell and Richard E. Grant’s characters. You’ll meet the masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss, and the menacing Allegiant General Pryde in #TheRiseOfSkywalker. Read up on everything we know about their mysterious roles at the link in bio. Photographs by Annie Leibovitz.
A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on
Is this the end of lightsabers?
View this post on Instagram
Each #StarWars film builds to a climactic lightsaber duel—and The Rise of Skywalker is no different, with Rey and Kylo Ren battling it out in a stormy confrontation. Their Force connection, which Adam Driver calls their “maybe-bond,” will turn out to run even deeper than previously revealed. And perhaps related, sources close to the film say that #TROS will, at long last, bring to a climax the millennia-long conflict between the Jedi Order and the Sith. Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on
We mentioned that the Jedi and the Sith may be missing in action at some point because of a few reasons. Vanity Fair got access to a photoshoot from the sets. One of the pictures shows a lightsaber battle. So it is possible that the weapons may be used at some point but ditched later on. The publication also noted that “Sources close to the movie say that Skywalker will at long last bring to a climax the millennia-long conflict between the Jedi Order and its dark shadow, the Sith.”
Besides that little tidbit, the Vanity Fair photoshoot also confirmed the presence of the Knights of Ren. They’re seen in a shot with director JJ Abrams. The caption describes the knights as the “elite fearsome enforcers of Kylo Ren’s dark will.”