Star Wars Rise of Skywalker may mark the end of the Jedi, the Sith and lightsabers!

Debanu Das May 23 2019, 7.28 pm May 23 2019, 7.28 pm

All is not okay in the galaxy far, far away! The upcoming film Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker could possibly release with the biggest change ever in the franchise. A rumour claims that the film is likely to get rid of the Sith, the Jedi and possibly even the lightsabers at some point!

The Vanity fair has these exclusive pics from the sets:

The Sith and the Jedi are what make up the Star Wars universe. Without the Sith, there’d be no Darth Vader. Without Vader, there’d be no need for Yoda or the Jedi. This particular rumour was picked up by Gamesradar.com, and they reckon that the upcoming Star Wars film may not have lightsabers. We’ve seen the use of laser guns in Star Wars and while they are useful, the lightsabers are dope. A Jedi without his lightsaber is a lot like imagining Vader without his raspy voice, or Chewbacca and Haan Solo without the Millennium Falcon.

We mentioned that the Jedi and the Sith may be missing in action at some point because of a few reasons. Vanity Fair got access to a photoshoot from the sets. One of the pictures shows a lightsaber battle. So it is possible that the weapons may be used at some point but ditched later on. The publication also noted that “Sources close to the movie say that Skywalker will at long last bring to a climax the millennia-long conflict between the Jedi Order and its dark shadow, the Sith.”

Besides that little tidbit, the Vanity Fair photoshoot also confirmed the presence of the Knights of Ren. They’re seen in a shot with director JJ Abrams. The caption describes the knights as the “elite fearsome enforcers of Kylo Ren’s dark will.”