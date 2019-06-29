In Com Staff June 29 2019, 6.13 pm June 29 2019, 6.13 pm

Make the most of Rey in The Rise of Skywalker! Despite recent reports that Rey would return for the upcoming Star Wars trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, the actress Daisy Ridley has poured cold water over the speculation. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Ridley responded to the rumours, "I mean, I can say I'm not in the next trilogy. No."

The British actress revealed that she has been told that both upcoming trilogies the other from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss won't be connected to the sequel trilogy directly. "I think, 'cause Rian always said… if it's the Rian one… or it's the guys that did Game of Thrones. I'm not sure. Whichever one it was, they always said it was going to be a separate story," she added. Ridley's Rey will be championing the light side of the Force in Star Wars Episode 9, following the death of her mentor Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but he will be appearing in the form of a Force Ghost.

Also back for the final episode of the sequel films and the Skywalker saga are John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, and more. We can also expect to see emotional scenes as Rey is reunited with General Leia Organa, portrayed by the late great Carrie Fisher, who returns via unused footage from the previous two films.