Step aside Arnold Shwarzenegger, women are set to take over Terminator this time

Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures have dropped the first look of the upcoming Terminator instalment and it’s nothing like you’d imagined it to be. For starters, it screams out women empowerment as the ladies hold the reins this time. The trio of Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes armed with guns, are ready to kick some ass. A bulletproof vest, a pair of sunglasses completes their look and we’re absolutely loving it.

Official first look at the new #Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19. pic.twitter.com/mOz3rxfbAN — Terminator (@Terminator) August 1, 2018

Linda is making a comeback of sorts to the popular franchise after Terminator 2: Judgement Day whereas Davis plays Grace and Reyes essays the character of Dani Ramos, a young woman caught up in a machine war in Mexico. James Cameron also returns to this one in the capacity of a producer while Deadpool’s Tim Miller will be directing it. This yet-to-be-titled movie will hit the big screens in November 2019. There have been no details on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s titular role so far, but we’re impressed with the first look and are looking forward to the Terminator’s entry. This is going to be the sixth in the franchise and there’s hope that it won’t be titled Terminator 6 for sure.

