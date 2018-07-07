home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man, found dead at his apartment

First published: July 07, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Updated: July 07, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

A legacy has come to an end. Steve Ditko, the person who co-created Spider-Man along with Stan Lee is no more. Ditko was found dead at his residence on June 29, as the New York police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90-years-old.

As per the reports, Ditko had been dead at least for two days, before his body was discovered on June 29 by the police. He has not been survived by any family member.

The president of Marvel Entertainment expressed his sorrow over the loss. "Today, the Marvel family mourns the loss of Steve Ditko. Steve transformed the industry and the Marvel Universe, and his legacy will never be forgotten.," he said.

Many celebs, including bestselling author Neil Gaiman and filmmaker Edgar Wright, took to social media to mourn the loss of the legend.

The world has lost a great artist. He lived a full life and gave us characters that would never die and live forever in the hearts of comic lovers. Steve Ditko would never be forgotten. From Dr. Strange to Spider-Man, his works will live beyond him, forever.

