Steven Spielberg to remake iconic West Side Story

Hollywood’s veteran director Stephen Spielberg is all set to remake the West Side Story, one of the most beloved musicals of all time. The crime drama won 10 Oscars in 1961 and on Thursday casting director Cindy Tolan took to social media to confirm the development.

The remake is slated to be directed by Spielberg and this will be the director’s first venture with a musical. The screenplay will be written by Tony Kushner. Tony and Steven earlier collaborated in Munich and Lincoln. According to the tweet, the casting call is mainly for four characters – Tony, Maria, Anita and Bernardo. All the four actors are required to be between 15 and 25 years old and must be able to sing, naturally. Any experience in dancing is a plus.

The 1961 version of the West Side Story was directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. The film was based on the 1957 Broadway musical penned by Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim. While Leonard Bernstein wrote the music and Robbins choreographed it. It was rumoured for a long time that Spielberg was preparing a remake of West Side Story. Spielberg had confirmed the reports in 2016, mentioning that he had been dreaming of adapting the screenplay for “decades.”

West Side Story is a film about two gangs the Sharks and the Jets and the love story of a man and a woman who are caught in between.