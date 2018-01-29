Steven Spielberg to start filming Indiana Jones V in 2019

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg already has his calendar booked for the next two years. After announcing that he will be making a remake of Oscar-winning film West Side Story, it has now been reported that the director will begin shooting for Indiana Jones V in 2019.

According to aceshowbiz.com, the Academy Award-winning director has planned to start the shoot for the fifth installment of Indiana Jones franchise in 2019 with a goal to release it by 2020. The principal photography for the yet to-be-titled film will begin by next year itself. The fifth movie of the popular franchise will be releasing ten years after the previous installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was not a big hit with the audience.

Indiana Jones will be Spielberg’s next directorial after Ready Player One, due to release on March 30. In September 2017, it was reported that the script for Indiana Jones V had been written, but it is unknown if it needs to undergo a rewriting. Plot details of the film are also not known as of now.

Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford had earlier said that he would love to be a part of yet another Indiana Jones movie. “Oh, yeah. Yeah, I’d love to do another Indiana Jones. A character that has a history and a potential, kind of a rollicking good movie ride for the audience, Steven Spielberg as a director — what’s not to like?” Ford had earlier told Entertainment Weekly.

Steven Spielberg's last film was The Post starring Tom Hanks as post editor Ben Bradlee and Meryl Streep as publisher Katherine Graham. It revolves around the real-life story of the Washington Post’s 1971 legal battle to publish the classified information about the Vietnam War which was covered up by the government for nearly four US presidencies. The film is also nominated in the Best Picture category for the 90Academy Awards.