Stormy Daniels files a lawsuit against Columbus vice unit officers for the 2018 strip club arrest

Following an arrest on July 12, 2018 at a strip club, adult movie star Stormy Daniels has moved to court to file a lawsuit against the officers who carried out the arrest. She filed a lawsuit in the federal court of Ohio and named several Columbus vice unit officers who were present during the time of arrest. As reported by Reuters, Stormy claims that the officers had a political agenda and they went after her only because she spoke against Donald Trump in public.

A statement in her lawsuit reads, "Defendant officers believed that Ms. Clifford was damaging President Trump and they thereafter entered into a conspiracy to arrest her during her performance in Columbus in retaliation for the public statements she had made regarding (Trump)." The report states that the officers who arrested her are registered Republicans and so is Donald Trump.

Stormy created quite a storm when she publically revealed her affair with Donald Trump after she filed a defamation suit against him in 2018. The case also brought to light a non-disclosure agreement that she signed with Trump in 2016, that stopped her from talking about their affair in public. Denying this affair, Trump, however, stated that these were 'false and extortionist accusations'. In December 2018, a federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed Daniels’ defamation lawsuit charged against Donald Trump.

View this post on Instagram From my Playboy shoot (on stands now) photo by @sashasamsonova A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Jan 7, 2019 at 11:31am PST

We await more updates.