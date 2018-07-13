Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have an affair with Donald Trump, arrested at a strip club

Earlier on Thursday, adult film star Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Ohio while performing an act. She was arrested on account of allowing a customer to touch her in a non-sexual way while on stage, revealed her lawyer Michael Avenatti.

She was arrested during a sting operation, said her lawyer. In a series of tweets, Avenatti wrote that this setup seems to be politically motivated, considering her alleged past with US President Donald Trump, adding that it reeks of desperation on various levels.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

The Ohio law doesn’t permit an employee appearing in nude or seminude on the premises to touch anybody who isn’t a family member at the time of business. Stormy Daniels whose real name is Stephanie Clifford posted a $6054 bail and was released, as per court records. Her lawyer tweeted that his client will issue a plea of ‘not guilty’ to the three misdemeanor charges.

My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Neither the club nor the Columbus police have commented on the arrest. An official statement from Stormy Daniels says, “As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight's scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus.”

The lady made headlines for allegedly having a steamy affair with Trump in 2006, post his marriage to Melanie Trump. She even revealed that she was paid $130,000 to stay mum about her affair with him and even received threats of repercussions if she broke her silence on the issue.

Now, she is suing Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen over the terms gag payment and also for defamation after he called her allegations a ‘total con job’ on Twitter. Well, Mr Trump has vehemently denied the affair and termed it non-existent. Cohen has stated that he made the payment to Daniels to stop her from spreading false allegations whereas her two lawsuits against Trump are to get out of an NDA she had signed last October ahead of the Presidential election and another one for defamation.