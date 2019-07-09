Mirror July 09 2019, 7.51 pm July 09 2019, 7.51 pm

Turn that frown Upside Down! The third run of the hit series Stranger Things followed the inhabitants of the town of Hawkins, Indiana during the 1985 summer holiday. However, Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ) and her friends soon found that danger lurked around the corner due to an evil threatening to consume resident bad boy Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery). Now it has been revealed that Stranger Things 3 has been such a hit for Netflix that it has broken a record for the streaming giant.

More than 40 million households watched the show in its first four days since release, according to Netflix. Netflix US tweeted: "40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch - more than any other film or series in its first four days. "And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season."

The series also stars Hollywood legend Winona Ryder as Will Byers' mother Joyce Byers and David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper. It has already been revealed that the series will return for the fourth run of episodes. The last episode of season 3 ended on a number of shocks and emotional moments - leaving fans with a few questions on where things go next. One fan theory on the ending has also seen one-star comment on what could come next.