Just how much time in Hawkins will we get to enjoy? Stranger Things has returned for season 3 on Netflix and it promises to be a run of episodes to remember with serious consequences. Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ) has been formally adopted by Sheriff Jim Hopper ( David Harbour ) and is pursuing a romance with best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). However, the summer holidays promise to bring even more romance and changing dynamics for the young group of friends, while resident bad-boy Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) undergoes a very dark change that threatens not just the kids, but the entire town of Hawkins.

But after eight episodes in the first season and nine in the second, just how many episodes are there in Stranger Things 3? Stranger Things 3 on Netflix episode guide. Altogether there are eight episodes in the third season, all with different run times.

Run time- 50 mins

Summer brings new jobs and budding romances. But the mood shifts when Dustin's radio picks up a Russian broadcast, and Will senses something is wrong.

Run time- 50 mins

Nancy and Jonathan follow a lead, Steve and Robin sign on to a secret mission, and Max and Eleven go shopping. A rattled Billy has troubling visions.

Run time- 49 mins

With El and Max looking for Billy, Will declares a day without girls. Steve and Dustin go on a stakeout, and Joyce and Hopper return to Hawkins Lab.

Run time- 52 mins

A code red brings the gang back together to face a frighteningly familiar evil. Karen urges Nancy to keep digging, and Robin finds a useful map.

Run time- 51 mins

Strange surprises lurk inside an old farmhouse and deep beneath the Starcourt Mall. Meanwhile, the Mind Flyer is gathering strength.

Run time- 59 mins

Dr. Alexei reveals what the Russians have been building, and Eleven sees where Billy has been. Dustin and Erica stage a daring rescue.

Run time- 55 mins

With time running out and an assassin close behind Hopper's crew races back to Hawkins, where El and the kids are preparing for war.

Run time- 77 mins

Terror reigns in the food court when the Mind Flayer comes to collect. But down below, in the dark, the future of the world is at stake.