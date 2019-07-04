Darshana Devi July 04 2019, 4.40 pm July 04 2019, 4.40 pm

It’s here! Season 3 of Netflix’s insanely popular series Stranger Things has finally arrived and we return to the world of the spooky-crawly creatures, called demogorgons that sent chills down our spine in the past two seasons. Ahead of its arrival, Netflix unveiled back-to-back posters and teasers, teasing about the new threats that our favourite characters are about to witness this new season. The internet might already be loaded with various comments on this brand new season but before you go ahead with your decision to whether to watch it or not, do read review of the premiere episode.

“Suzie: Do You Copy?” reads the title of the first episode and which is what keeps us hooked till the end of it. Interestingly, the makers didn’t open the episode with Eleven or Mike or Dustin, but rather with a hint that the Upside Down creeps are back! Men in white coats are engaged in unsealing the gateway to the Upside Down. On the other hand, the mood changes when the scene moves on to Mike and El’s romance, who are too busy kissing each other! That fact that El’s world now largely revolves around Mike, turned out to be a little disappointing as it’s not the El we would want to see in the coming episodes. She is now more girly, looking for ways to sneak her BF into her room while Hopper lies on the sofa watching TV in the living room. And, of course, El is now smiling more! Mike, on the other hand, has no time for his friends and we needn’t explain why.

Stranger Things still

Moments of Hopper are touching, as he is now more of a concerned and protected daddy for his adopted daughter rather than just a police chief. He has difficulty accepting that his child is growing up and is unhappy with El and Mike’s budding closeness. Hopper was the one to keep El secured in the secret house after the latter parted ways from Mike as showed in season 2.

Then comes the adorable little goons, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max, who saved the world in the past season. Nothing has changed except for Will constantly sensing that the ‘evil’ is approaching. The group is out for a movie when suddenly there’s a power cut and a glimpse of tornado-like-creature. Dustin, meanwhile, is back from a summer camp and with big news for his pals! And finally, that’s how we get where the title has come from. The whole bunch get the shock of their lives when Dustin reveals that he now has a girlfriend, named Suzie and describes her as someone who is immensely hot and beautiful. He shows them his new machine, a Ham Radio which can ‘connect people from the north pole to the south pole’. It is only when Dustin says out “Suzie, do you copy?” and the absence of a response from the other side of the radio brings in the tension. Later, a couple of shrieking voices from the other end make it clear that Suzie has something to do with the Upside Down.

There’s also a budding romance between Hopper and Joyce in this season while the latter struggles to get over the trauma of Bob’s death. Most of us have been rooting for Hopper and Joyce to pair up since season 1 and it seems that's finally going to happen.