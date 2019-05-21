Stranger Things 3: Take a sneak peek into the new season with these posters

Darshana Devi May 21 2019, 5.11 pm May 21 2019, 5.11 pm

The insanely followed series Game Of Thrones bid adieu to us on Monday. Fans are still mourning over the fact that the eight-year-long show is finally over but little did they know that they had another small-screen obsession waiting for them! After GOT, it’s now time for Stranger Things! The popularity of the horror series lies nowhere behind and to our delight, we now have some fresh new posters of the upcoming season as well! How excited are you?

The posters feature all our favourite characters including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Hopper (David Harbour), and even the new addition to the cast, Robin (Maya Hawke). The poster sees her donning the same outfit she donned in the trailer. FYI, she works in a mall with Steve (Joe Keery). All the characters are seen wearing intense expressions on the posters except for Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ sister Erica Sinclair. Erica having an independent poster is making us assume that she will probably have a bigger role to play this season. Interestingly, there are fireworks at the background of every poster too. Coming to Millie, her character Eleven is seen in fright by supposedly coming across the supernatural monsters from the Upside Down and we hope to see her taking over the beasts this time too!

Check out Strangers Things 3 new posters here:

Friends don't lie, but they do grow up quickly 😭😭😭 #StrangerThings3 arrives 4th July. pic.twitter.com/iNRszOgoVx — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 21, 2019

Here are another set of posters:

"One summer can change everything," claim the posters, which seems more like the tagline of the new season. We already have goosebumps thinking about the chills this new season is going to send down our spines!

While Game Of Thrones failed to impress fans much with its last season, we wonder if Stranger Things will be able to live up to all the anticipation. We hope that the kids, this season, face bigger challenges and the episodes bring us more nail-biting twists! Meanwhile, Stranger Things season three releases on Netflix on July 4. We wait!