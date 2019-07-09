Mirror July 09 2019, 7.59 pm July 09 2019, 7.59 pm

How do we top what just went down in the Battle of Starcourt? Stranger Things season 3 ended with a bang with the shocking deaths of Chief Jim Hopper ( David Harbour ) and Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), along with Eleven losing her powers. The end credits scene, however, left viewers wondering what comes next and whether the prisoner known as "The American" mentioned by the Russian guard could, in fact, be an alive Jim Hopper.

Here's the trailer of Stranger Things 3:

Now the creators, The Duffer Brothers, have discussed what the final scenes mean for season 4 when speaking with Entertainment Weekly. Matt Duffer said, "You definitely should not assume anything. The line that Russian guard said is purposely intended to spark debate. We need people to ask the very questions that you're asking." Ross Duffer added, "Assuming there's a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon, that is a tease We try to tee up some season 4."

So, essentially, the main hints for what to expect from next season are all connected to the Russians, who were a significant subplot of season 3, whilst the mystery of the American continues. Still, the Duffer Brothers can rest assured that season 3 is a hit, with Netflix revealing the show has broken a huge record for them.