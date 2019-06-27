Divya Ramnani June 27 2019, 5.08 pm June 27 2019, 5.08 pm

Stranger Things is among one of the most popular Netflix shows. It was two years ago that its second season was premiered and it concluded with Mike and his friends surviving the encounter with the demogorgons from the upside down dimension. It left you all with so many questions, didn’t it? Well, to answer them all, the entire cast and crew of Stranger Things 3 are currently gearing up for its much-awaited third season, which is slated to air on July 4.

Ahead of its release, all the kids out there are leaving no stone unturned to create the right amount of hype, even if that means scaring others, quite literally. It all happened when the cast of Stranger Things 3 graced The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. To add some thrill into their lives, the entire Stranger Things’ squad, along with Jimmy Fallon, headed to the Madame Tussauds New York and decided to surprise all their fans out there.

Check out the team of Stranger Things 3 at Madame Tussauds here:

View this post on Instagram @StrangerThingsTV Cast and I surprise fans at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Jun 26, 2019 at 10:22pm PDT

We got our hands on a sneak peek from the incident and it featured Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard playing some hilarious pranks with a little help from Jimmy. While the kids pretended to act like wax figures, Jimmy sported a Barb costume with a red wig and nerdy glasses. The clip had fans posing with the cast, thinking they wax statues and, surprise! Now, that’s quite a good warm up before Stranger Things 3 finally makes it to our screens.