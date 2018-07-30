Stranger Things fans, here’s news that may dampen your excitement for the next season

Netflix’s Stranger Things has earned insanely positive reviews worldwide. The second season, with its intriguing climax, has made it difficult for fans to wait for the third season. And while you were eagerly waiting for Netflix to reveal the release date of Season 3, hold on, because the wait is going to be longer! Sadly, the release date of the show’s third season is extended but however, Netflix assures that the wait will be worth it.

Talking about the same, Cindy Holland, programming executive of the streaming giant, confirmed that the sci-fi series won’t be back until summer 2019. She further mentioned that the next season has something ‘bigger’ to offer us.

“It’s a handcrafted show. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait,” Holland said while talking to critics at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

She further added that the upcoming season will have more special effects than the previous ones.

“It’s a really exciting season, just takes a little more time,” she said.