Darshana Devi July 14 2019, 12.56 pm July 14 2019, 12.56 pm

Season 3 of Stranger Things hit our lappy screens earlier in July and has been undoubtedly one of the most emotional seasons, and why not? Who would have expected Hopper’s death out of everybody! As we have seen, the season ends with Eleven and the rest of the gang killing the ferocious Mind Flayer and putting an end to the terror once and for all. What do you think poor El must have done post her deadly battle with the monster? She went for a long nap, of course!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Millie Bobby Brown, who essays Eleven’s role in the hugely popular series, shared a picture of her sleeping on the floor. She captioned her post as, “When you fight the Mind Flayer on 4th of July…oof.” She also followed her picture with a goofy video of herself, which is a close-up shot of her face and she can be heard saying, “Let me take a nap right here, goodnight.” Sure enough, that was a much-needed nap, El! After all, you have earned it.

Take a look at Millie’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram WHEN U FIGHT THE MIND FLAYER ON 4TH OF JULY... OOF A post shared by mills 🐳 (@milliebobbybrown) on Jul 13, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT

Coming to the season, a cryptic line in the post-credits clip has left fans hoping about Hop being alive. It’s the scene where the Russian soldiers look out for someone to feed the Demogorgon and one of them says, “No, not the American.” However, the show creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently said that nothing should be assumed about the upcoming season.