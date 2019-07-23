Darshana Devi July 23 2019, 10.01 am July 23 2019, 10.01 am

After a year-long wait, Stranger Things season 3 finally arrived in April and was truely bigger and better! Our favourite Millie Bobby Brown, who essays the character of Eleven in the series, has left us spellbound with her performance once again. The show might have bid us farewell but Millie hasn’t led us to get over our obsession with it, thanks to the multiple sneak-peeks she has been posting on Insta. The latest one is a BTS picture of her with Dacre Montgomery, who plays the charming Billy Hargrove in the hugely popular series.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Millie shared a picture of the two lying flat on the floor and the duo is seen flashing their wide smiles after the exhausting scene they shot seemingly before the picture was taken. “One of my favourite people I’ve gotten to work with,” she wrote adding that Dacre has been ‘always so considerate’ and ‘kind’ to her while filming ‘some of the toughest scenes’ she has ever filmed. The picture has Millie dressed up in a yellow and black printed tee with a pair of baggy black pants and white sneakers. Dacre, on the other hand, can be seen in a white tank tee and blue jeans, complemented with a black belt and black boots.

Take a look at Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram post here:

Soon after, Dacre took to his Instagram and shared the same picture to thank his co-star.

Dacre Montgomery’s post for Millie Bobby Brown