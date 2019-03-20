Stranger Things season 3 trailer: Mike and his gang feel the pangs of adolescence while a new monster stalks the land

The much-awaited third season of the popular science fiction horror show Stranger Things is close to a release. Season two ended with Mike and his pals surviving the encounter with the demogorgons from the Upside Down dimension. Since then, it was teased that life would get back to normal for the kids in the town of Hawkin. But the new trailer shows that it's never wise to count your chickens before they hatch. The happy gang swiftly runs into trouble with some new terrorising monsters.

The trailer starts with the show’s lead stars Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp) making a sneaky approach to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). Eleven uses her powers to start up the toys in Dustin’s room and then the gang surprises the curly haired Dustin. A frightened Dustin reacts by using pepper spray on his guests. The trailer then moves on to the kids getting on with their usual activities.

The Stranger Things Season 3 trailer has — FINALLY — arrived: One summer can change everything. pic.twitter.com/6JR7eRoF7Z — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 20, 2019

From the trailer, it becomes clear that the kids are no longer ‘kids.’ They face the issues of growing up, developing friendships, romance and jobs. At one point, Mike says: “We’re not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day?"

The background score of The Who's Baba O’Riley makes it evident that the kids are now growing to face bigger challenges. As such, the clip moves shows men with guns and a curious new monster in town. There’s also a hint that the year is around the 1980s, as is evidenced by the presence of shopping malls. Stranger Things season three releases on Netflix on July 4.