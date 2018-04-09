Streaming giant Netflix threatens to back out of Cannes

After the festival director Thierry Fremaux said the Cannes Film Festival won’t screen Netflix movies from this year, the online streaming giant has reportedly threatened to back out of the festival. The situation is still dicey and a final decision is yet to be taken, which will probably come after Cannes announces its official line-up on April 12.

In an email response to IndieWire, Fremaux said, “We’re still talking. They are still welcome.”

If Netflix executes the threat, the move can impact a number of high-profile filmmakers as the lineup includes new films by Alfonso Cuaron, Paul Greengrass and Jeremy Saulnier. This move comes as a retaliation for a new rule, which was first announced after last year’s fest, of banning films from competition that do not have a French theatrical release.

The controversy first sparked off in 2017 after the premiere of Netflix titles like Bong Joon-ho’s Okja and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories. The battle between theatrical releases and films produced by streaming services like Amazon and Netflix is an ongoing debate. Noted filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan are not too fond of the new technology or the medium. Spielberg had even said that Netflix has its unique place, and hence its films should not be nominated for Oscars.

Christopher Nolan, on the other hand, has always been vocal about preferring film camera and distribution format and digital techniques.