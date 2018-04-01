Suits creator reveals details of Meghan Markle's exit plot

Fans of hit TV series Suits are in for bad news. Creator Aaron Korsh revealed details about Meghan Markle’s exit plot. The actress plays the role of lawyer Rachel Zane in the legal drama. The series will release tomorrow in the US and on March 29 in the UK. This is going to be the seventh season of the series and it will see Meghan Markle bowing out of it.

Meghan’s departure from the show comes after her engagement to Prince Harry. The couple will get married in May this year. It’s not Meghan who’s exiting the show. At the end of this season, Meghan’s co-star and on-screen love interest Patrick J Adams, who plays the role of Mike, will also be leaving the season.

Speaking to TV Guide, Korsh hinted that the show might have a pre-exit marriage. "I'm going to leave each viewer to think of [the chances of Rachel and Mike getting married] on their own," Korsh said. "Mike basically falls in love with Rachel at first sight and then they've sort of been — they've had their struggles. They've been together for a long time, so that's the hint I'll give,” he said.

It is not confirmed about what will happen to the rest of the cast, but it has been confirmed that the next season will showcase a series regular, Katherine Heigl. Reports mention that Wheeler, along with Amanda Schull (Katherine Bennet) and Dule Hill (Alex Williams) will take the show forward.​