image
Saturday, November 17th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Super proud mom Shakira beams with happiness as son scores a goal

Hollywood

Super proud mom Shakira beams with happiness as son scores a goal

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 17 2018, 6.53 pm
back
EntertainmentfootballhollywoodShakirasports
nextHailey Baldwin is a Bieber now and that too with a blue tick!
ALSO READ

Jawani Janeman: Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Furniturewalla comes onboard Saif Ali Khan's next

Dhaka: Chris Hemsworth finds a partner in Stranger Things fame David Harbour

Dhaka: Chris Hemsworth receives the best farewell as he wraps shooting in India