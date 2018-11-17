Super proud mom Shakira beams with happiness as son scores a goal

Colombian songstress Shakira, is sure to set the stage on fire every time she performs. However, that’s not where her tasks end. She is surely one of the most adorable moms out there. The Singer took to her social media and shared a cute video of her five-year-old son, Sasha and it will definitely make you go aww!

In the video, we can see Sasha who is wearing a Barcelona jersey, scoring a goal to which mother Shakira’s reaction was exactly how every mother would react. The singer instantly started cheering as she ran down towards the touchline with her arms up and clapping for her son after seeing his impressive goal at the very first attempt. Isn’t it adorable, guys?

Well, looks like Sasha is following his footballer father’s footsteps and is likely to join the ground league! You go, Sasha!

The singer often makes sure to give us glimpses of her adorable sons, be it their sports activities or them accompanying her for her performance tours and so much more. Well, we love how Shakira, in spite of her super busy schedule, makes sure to spend time with kids and always stands as pillar for them!