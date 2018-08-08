Superfans rejoice! Supergirl to soon be a part of the DC Universe

Supergirl is all set to make a comeback to the large screen! Warner Bros and DC Entertainment are planning to add Superman’s cousin to their roster, according to a report on Deadline. The report claims that a film based on Supergirl is in its scripting stages and a writer is already working on the project.

Oren Uziel is reportedly working on the script, making it his first association with a superhero franchise. He had recently written the upcoming film titled Sonic the Hedgehog. Much details on the Supergirl film are not yet available.

It is not clear where Supergirl would fit in the DC Universe. With Superman in the Justice League and Wonder Woman making an appearance in a completely different timeframe, it is possible that Supergirl could have her own storyline.

Supergirl is popular among DC fans thanks to her TV show. It was first aired by CBS, after which CW took charge of it. The fourth season of the series is set to release on October 2018. The last time Supergirl had her own film was in 1984. That was a long time before the DC cinematic universe came into being.

DC’s upcoming films include Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, and Shazam, starring Asher Angel. While Aquaman releases on December 2018, Shazam will debut in 2019.