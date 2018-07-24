Supergirl to get television’s first transgender superhero

Nicole Maines, a transgender activist who had won a lawsuit filed against her school for not allowing her to use the girls’ bathroom, will reportedly star as television’s first transgender superhero. Maines will take up the role of Nia Nal aka Dreamer, from Warner Bros’ Supergirl. Maines’ character has been described by the producers as ‘soulful’. She will be a young trans woman with a strong drive to protect others.

Speaking to Variety, Maines said: “I haven’t really wrapped my head around it. It feels fitting to say with great power comes great responsibility. I’m nervous because I want to do it right. We’ve had trans representation in television for a while but it hasn’t been the right representation.”

Maines added that it is high time that transgender men and women got more representation in the media as what people see on TV has a ‘dramatic’ effect on the society. “I think that cisgender actors don’t take roles out of malice, it’s just a failure to realize the context of having cisgender people play transgender characters,” Maines said.

The actress went on to add that people don’t see the same issue with sexuality and see straight people play gay roles. She believes that having trans people play trans roles show that they are valid in their identities and that they exist.